Business Picking up in Mission Despite Talk of Border Wall
MISSION- A Mission-area Winter Texan said he sees business picking up in his part of the valley.
Harold Moll has spent winters here for 14 years.
He said he's noticed business is good this season, despite border wall talks.
CHANNEL 5's Frank McCaffrey asked Customs and Border Protection if the wall is going up any time soon.
