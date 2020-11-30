Businesses impacted by new restrictions in Cameron county

BROWNSVILLE – The Cameron County judge added new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but the restrictions impact local businesses.

Open for only eight months, Casa Antigua has already become a staple for many who go for the breakfast and lunch buffets.

Already impacted by the effects from the spread of coronavirus worldwide, they're worried about more restrictions coming to the county.

Rey Montanaro, operations manager for the restaurant, said customers have already stopped walking through the door. This week they've seen up to a ninety percent decrease in traffic.

He said the dining room changes were bad enough for business. With the curfew, he'll have to shut down.

Watch the video for the full story.