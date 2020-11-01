"Calle Calaveras" art exhibit opens up in Brownsville

The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art is opening up an art exhibit called inspired by "Dia De Los Muertos".

"Calle Calaveras" is the new art exhibit that is meant to celebrate Mexican culture.

Felipe Romero, director of communication for the Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts said, "Despite the pandemic we still want to celebrate life and death — "Dia De Los Muertos" means something to us, to our culture."

The exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. It will run until Nov. 28.