Camargo authorities: Search underway for body of drowned American teen near Rio Grande City

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

The body of a 15-year-old American teen who reportedly drowned near the Mexican city of Camargo, located across from Rio Grande City, was found, according to Camargo Emergency Management Director Eduardo Raul Rodriguez Cuellar.

The drowning was reported Thursday at around 7 p.m. in the Rio Grande. The teen, identified as Fermin Estrada Jr., was found on the Mexican side of the river, Rodriguez said Saturday evening.

The teen was last seen by the riverbank in the Starr County community of El Refugio, a previous statement from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office stated.

A statement released Saturday by the sheriff's office confirms that the body of the missing juvenile was recovered by family members on the Mexican side of the river.

"Mexican authorities will be taking over the investigation. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this most difficult time," the release stated.