Cameron Co. Confirm Sixth Locally Transmitted Zika

BROWNSVILLE – The Cameron County Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday a sixth locally acquired Zika case was confirmed.

Officials said a 14-year-old male from Brownsville, who wasn’t associated with the first reported locally transmitted Zika, was infected.

“Based on the information that we have, the source of the transmission appears to be mosquito-borne that took place several weeks ago,” stated Dr. James W. Castillo in a press release. “The time factor, combined with the cooler weather we have been experiencing, leads us to believe that it is not necessary to conduct door-to-door surveillance to the same extent that was done when the first locally acquired case was identified.”

The Zika virus is transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito, though it can be spread through sexual contact. The four most common symptoms are fever, itchy rash, joint pain and eye redness.

Last week, CDC released new guidelines about pregnant women getting tested for the virus. They stated pregnant women who have been to Brownsville on or after Oct. 29, 2016, should be tested for Zika.

The county continues to work with the city of Brownsville to address vector control activities in the area.