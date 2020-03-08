Cameron Co. detention officer arrested, suspected of smuggling marijuana into jail

A Cameron County detention officer was arrested Monday under suspicion of smuggling marijuana into the County Jail.

According to the court documents, detention officer Ivan Montoya was arrested after he was identified by an inmate as “the officer who had brought in the marijuana.”

Officers at the detention center “received information that there were possibly narcotics in the 2CD section of the facility.”

Shortly after the information was received, staff began to smell the “odor of something burning,” the documents said.

A cell search concluded there was 1.74 ounces of alleged marijuana.

One of the inmates, Efrain Tenopala III, identified Montoya as the officer who brought the marijuana in.

Montoya was brought into the Olmito Sheriff’s Office for questioning where he later admitted to bringing the drugs in.

Montoya claimed he met with a woman on two separate occasions at a Stripes convenience store, who gave him an M&M candy packet that contained the drugs.

The first time Montoya was paid $50 and the second time he was paid $100, the release said.

Montoya then gave the M&M packet to inmate Jonathan Moreno on both occasions, and said he was “told by several inmates that everyone knew that he was the one who brought in the contraband and that several inmates even told him to quit.”