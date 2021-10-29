Cameron Co. Flood Victims Asked to File Report of Damages

SANTA ROSA – A new message from storm victims from authorities in Cameron County.

They want residents to report any kind of damage caused by last week’s storm.

There are still places in the Rio Grande Valley experiencing flooding.

The damage in these areas is extensive.

Officials say the reports will help if FEMA comes into the picture.

Tom Hushen, the Cameron County Emergency Management coordinator, says the more damage reports cities receive, the easier and faster the FEMA process will be the county is declared a disaster by President Donald Trump.

Hushen says to take pictures of the damage and repairs; also to keep the receipts of materials bought for repairs.

As long as you have the before and after pictures and a damage report, you should start repairs right away.

