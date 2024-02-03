Cameron Co. Health Dpt. Hosting Free Flu Shot Clinic

SAN BENITO – The Cameron County Health Department is hosting a free flu shot clinic in San Benito.

Esmeralda Guajardo with the health department tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS on Friday, they’ll have 250 flu shots to administer on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The flu shots will be given free of charge from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the county clinic located inside the Joe Rivera & Aurora De La Garza Annex building.

Flu season runs through the end of March.

Watch the news clip above for further details.