Cameron Co. Health Dpt. Hosting Free Flu Shot Clinic
Related Story
SAN BENITO – The Cameron County Health Department is hosting a free flu shot clinic in San Benito.
Esmeralda Guajardo with the health department tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS on Friday, they’ll have 250 flu shots to administer on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The flu shots will be given free of charge from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the county clinic located inside the Joe Rivera & Aurora De La Garza Annex building.
Flu season runs through the end of March.
Watch the news clip above for further details.
News
SAN BENITO – The Cameron County Health Department is hosting a free flu shot clinic in San Benito. Esmeralda Guajardo... More >>
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Vacuum buying guide
-
Family of fallen Valley Border Patrol agent hopeful for passage of bill...
-
City of Roma receives additional funding to repair historic international bridge
-
Large brush fire in Edinburg contained
-
19-year-old arrested following threat made against Brownsville middle school