x

Cameron Co. Health Dpt. Hosting Free Flu Shot Clinic

Related Story

SAN BENITO – The Cameron County Health Department is hosting a free flu shot clinic in San Benito.

Esmeralda Guajardo with the health department tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS on Friday, they’ll have 250 flu shots to administer on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The flu shots will be given free of charge from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the county clinic located inside the Joe Rivera & Aurora De La Garza Annex building.

Flu season runs through the end of March.

Watch the news clip above for further details.

News
Cameron Co. Health Dept. Hosting Free Flu...
Cameron Co. Health Dept. Hosting Free Flu Shot Clinic
SAN BENITO – The Cameron County Health Department is hosting a free flu shot clinic in San Benito. Esmeralda Guajardo... More >>
5 years ago Thursday, March 01 2018 Mar 1, 2018 Thursday, March 01, 2018 3:05:14 PM CST March 01, 2018
Radar
7 Days