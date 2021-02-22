Cameron Co. Investing $800K Towards Bridge Improvements
BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County is investing $800,000 to improve the Veterans International Bridge.
The bridge, also known as Los Tomates Bridge, is the designated bridge for commercial traffic.
It has nearly 100 trucks crossing in the U.S. from Mexico every day.
The plan is to add more commercial lanes to keep 18-wheelers moving quickly through the bridge.
Once the expansion is complete, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will invest $7 million in technology to help inspect the trucks.
