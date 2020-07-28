x

Cameron Co. Officials to Make Improvements Suggested by Vote

BROWNSVILLE – About 19,000 people went out to vote in Cameron County during Tuesday’s primary elections.

Elections Administrator Remi Garza says of the 200,000 plus voters who are registered, 10 percent cast their ballot.

He says there are minor details he hopes to improve, but overall there were no major glitches.

