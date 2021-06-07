Cameron Co. Residents May Receive Multiple Mail-In Ballots
BROWNSVILLE – Cameron County voters should not be surprised to receive multiple mail-in ballots for the upcoming May elections.
Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza says ballots are going out for several races, including the Texas Southmost College race and the Brownsville Navigation District race, which have overlapping jurisdictions.
If you live in those two areas, you may be getting two mail-in ballots.
Garza adds a number of people living in Port Isabel may actually get three.
Watch the video above for more information.
