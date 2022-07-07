Cameron County asking residents to burn with caution

With the heat and dry conditions, Cameron County officials are asking residents to burn with caution and to ensure they’re burning within state rules.

The Texas Forest Service notified the county that the Valley will be experiencing dry weather for the next week and half.

Cameron County Fire Marshal Juan Martinez said those dry conditions are making fires quick to start and easy to spread.

“We are worried that if somebody is burning, and they're not following the rules as according to TCEQ, that there might be issues of wildland land fires that can burnout people's properties, people's homes,” Martinez said.

The latest drought monitor map shows the Valley is not currently experiencing any drought conditions.