Cameron County Child Injured after Being Hit by Stray Bullet

BROWNSVILLE – A child was injured by a stray bullet in Cameron County. Details are limited.

It happened during New Year’s celebratory gunfire, according to the Brownsville Fire Department’s assistant chief, Cesar Pedraza.

A 2-year-old was hit in the back by a bullet and the parents transported the child to the hospital.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

