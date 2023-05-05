Cameron County Child Injured after Being Hit by Stray Bullet
BROWNSVILLE – A child was injured by a stray bullet in Cameron County. Details are limited.
It happened during New Year’s celebratory gunfire, according to the Brownsville Fire Department’s assistant chief, Cesar Pedraza.
A 2-year-old was hit in the back by a bullet and the parents transported the child to the hospital.
The condition of the child is unknown at this time.
