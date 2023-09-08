Cameron County Commissioners approve resolution to support Valley shrimpers

Cameron County Commissioners voted to approve a resolution in support of the local shrimping industry.

"Because of the importation of foreign shrimp. That was forcing the price of local shrimp down, and it's making it very hard for them to be able to operate their shrimping fleets and their boats and do it at a profit," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said. "Shrimpers obviously make up a big, big part of our local economy."

Trevino says he has already talked to the state emergency manager and Congressman Vicente Gonzalez about funding resources for Valley shrimpers.

"So we want to do what we can to try to help them weather the storm and see what monies are available to them to help subsidize or address the industry-wide issue of the importation of foreign shrimp that's driving the price of local shrimp down," Trevino said.

Competition from cheap imported shrimp from other countries is just one part of the issue. The other is a lack of workers.