Cameron County Commissioners approve resolution to support Valley shrimpers
Related Story
Cameron County Commissioners voted to approve a resolution in support of the local shrimping industry.
"Because of the importation of foreign shrimp. That was forcing the price of local shrimp down, and it's making it very hard for them to be able to operate their shrimping fleets and their boats and do it at a profit," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said. "Shrimpers obviously make up a big, big part of our local economy."
RELATED STORY: Port Isabel issues disaster declaration on shrimping industry
Trevino says he has already talked to the state emergency manager and Congressman Vicente Gonzalez about funding resources for Valley shrimpers.
"So we want to do what we can to try to help them weather the storm and see what monies are available to them to help subsidize or address the industry-wide issue of the importation of foreign shrimp that's driving the price of local shrimp down," Trevino said.
Competition from cheap imported shrimp from other countries is just one part of the issue. The other is a lack of workers.
News
News Video
-
TxDOT implementing closure of SH 495 underpass through the rest of the...
-
No injuries reported following fire at Harlingen cotton gin
-
Friday Morning Weather
-
PSJA North's Vechio committing to UTRGV football program represents new opportunities for...
-
Valley veterans learn of available benefits during military expo
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
-
PSJA North's Vechio committing to UTRGV football program represents new opportunities for...
-
Band of the Week: McAllen High School
-
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2023 High School Football Season Part Two
-
Playmakers - Week 2 of 2023 High School Football Season Part 1