Cameron County completes mailing of new voter registration certificates

Over 220,000 new voter registration certificates were mailed to registered voters in Cameron County, the elections department announced Thursday.

A total of 222,036 cards were sent following earlier warnings of delays. These certificates are automatically renewed every two years, with updated versions issued to replace those that are expiring.

“While Cameron County currently has over 238,000 registered voters, individuals who recently registered or who must reconfirm their residency will receive their new certificates in the coming weeks,” the county elections department said in a news release. “The absence of a new certificate does not affect a voter's eligibility to vote.”

According to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza, those who were registered by the end of 2025 should look for the new orange certificates in their mailboxes.

Voters are reminded that they are not required to present their registration certificate at the polls in order to cast a ballot.