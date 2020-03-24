x

Cameron county confirms four more travel-related cases of coronavirus

Cameron County on Saturday evening announced the confirmation of four more cases of the coronavirus.

The cases include: 

  • 57 year-old female from Harlingen
  • 20 year-old male from Brownsville
  • 21 year-old male from Rancho Viejo
  • 20 year-old female from Brownsville

All cases report having traveled out of the United States

"The 57-year old female is not linked to either of the first two travel-related cases reported in Cameron County," according to the news release, "while it appears the other three cases are related to the first travel-related case reported in Cameron County."

A total of six travel related cases have now been confirmed in Cameron County. 

