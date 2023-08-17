Cameron County COVID-19 report: Aug. 23, 2021

Cameron County confirmed an additional 305 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a report released Monday night.

No deaths were reported in Monday's report.

The 305 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 90 people 61 people 49 people 48 people 32 people 13 people 12 people

Of the 305 cases reported, 63 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 48,196 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 43,665 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 72.33% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.