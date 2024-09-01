Cameron County COVID-19 report: Jan. 10, 2022

By: KRGV Digital

Cameron County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 2,011 positive cases of COVID-19.

The report is based on data from Saturday, Jan. 31 through Monday, Jan. 10.

A man in his 60s from La Feria and a man in his 50s from Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus. They were both fully vaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The two reported deaths raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,039.

Of the 2,011 positive cases reported in the county, 1,358 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 653 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 2,011 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 542 people 396 people 294 people 299 people 227 people 120 people 133 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 80.02% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: