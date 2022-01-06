Cameron County COVID-19 report: Jan. 3, 2022
Cameron County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,229 positive cases of COVID-19.
The report is based on data from Friday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 3.
A man in his 40s from Brownsville and a man in his 40s from Harlingen died as a result of the virus. They were both unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.
The county also reported its first case of the omicron variant in the Rio Grande Valley. Health officials say a 29-year-old woman from Brownsville tested positive for the omicron variant. She was fully vaccinated, but had not received a booster shot yet.
Of the 1,229 positive cases reported in the county, 776 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 453 were probable reports based on antigen testing.
Nine cases were reported from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
The 1,220 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|232 people
|364 people
|187 people
|178 people
|112 people
|74 people
|73 people
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 79.21% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:
- • Get vaccinated
- • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- • Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands
- • Wear a mask in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated
- • Practice social distance and keep about 6 feet between yourself and others
- • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
- • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily
- • If you are sick, call your healthcare provider and home isolate
