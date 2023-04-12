Cameron County Elections Department to visit high schools for National Voter Registration Day
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the Election Department in Cameron County is making its way to different high schools in Brownsville.
The idea is to get high school students ready to cast their vote.
Election officials say they will be partnering with several local organizations, using about 400 volunteers to help get young adults registered.
"We know that a lot of them are just turning 18, or have just turned 18, so they may not even be registered to vote yet," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. "So having these types of activities on their campus introduces them to the ideas and importance of voting."
The events won't just take place at high school campuses in Cameron County, but in local colleges as well.
The deadline to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 11.
