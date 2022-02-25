Cameron County Emergency Management to host public meeting— asks for public input on disaster prevention, response

The Cameron County Emergency Management is looking to the public for input on disaster prevention and response.

The Cameron County Emergency Management will hold a virtual meeting open to the public on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and encourage county residents to participate.

Coordinator for the Cameron County Emergency Management Tom Huschen says community input on their amended hazard mitigation plan is essential, adding that the goal is to help request federal funding for areas that may experience flooding or other storm-related events.

"They come onto this hearing, and they're saying, ‘look in my area, it floods every time [there are] 3 inches of rain,'" Huschen said. "Well, from there, we can look at the problems— How can we fix them? What can be done?"

