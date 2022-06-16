x

Cameron County holding tire disposal event

Related Story

A Valley wide tire recycling event is set for Saturday, May 28 in Cameron County.

Officials are urging residents to get involved.

Cameron County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez said hosting a tire recycling event was necessary because the area is prone to flooding.

Locations for the tire disposal event can be found online.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

News
Cameron County holding tire disposal event
Cameron County holding tire disposal event
A Valley wide tire recycling event is set for Saturday, May 28 in Cameron County. Officials are urging residents... More >>
2 weeks ago Saturday, May 28 2022 May 28, 2022 Saturday, May 28, 2022 11:49:00 AM CDT May 28, 2022
Radar
7 Days