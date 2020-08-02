Cameron County judge addresses residents on coronavirus reporting backlog

Asking residents not to be alarmed, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said Friday the latest numbers are still concerning.

Over the last two weeks, officials have notified residents about reporting backlogs in an effort to be as transparent as possible.

Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo explains the reason for the backlog - and the large numbers over the last week.

"It was a matter of number of testing sites increased, the number of reports that are coming in increased. And when you have large testing sites that bring in a large number of people obviously that's going to increase the number of reports we get. But what didn't change is the number of staff we had to do this," said Guajardo.

Guajardo adds the state sent staffing to clear the backlog last week - as of Monday, her department in conjunction with 10 state epidemiologists and 6 data specialists have been repairing the county's reporting process.

