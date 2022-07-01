Cameron County judge reacts to high levels of COVID-19 transmission rates
Related Story
Cameron County is seeing high levels of COVID-19 community transmissions.
The omicron variant and the low percentages of booster vaccinations are some reasons why COVID-19 cases have risen, according to the news release from Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.
The relaxing of precautions such as masks, gatherings and travel are also cited as reasons for an increase in cases.
More than 343,000 people in Cameron County are fully vaccinated, but less than half of those have received at least one booster, according to data from the state health department.
The CDC recommends the following steps to protect yourself and each other:
- Wear a mask when indoors in public and on public transportation
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
- Test as soon as possible if you have symptoms
- If you are at high risks for severe illness, consider taking additional precautious by consulting with your health care provider for additional available treatments.
News
Cameron County is seeing high levels of COVID-19 community transmissions. The omicron variant and the low percentages of booster... More >>
News Video
-
Harlingen residents discuss school safety, flooding at town hall
-
Medical development center breaks ground in Starr County
-
Beach patrol preparing for holiday weekend
-
Asylum seekers facing same fate despite SCOTUS ruling
-
Additional DPS checkpoints in Texas raise concerns among truck drivers