Cameron County judge reacts to high levels of COVID-19 transmission rates

Cameron County is seeing high levels of COVID-19 community transmissions.

The omicron variant and the low percentages of booster vaccinations are some reasons why COVID-19 cases have risen, according to the news release from Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr.

The relaxing of precautions such as masks, gatherings and travel are also cited as reasons for an increase in cases.

More than 343,000 people in Cameron County are fully vaccinated, but less than half of those have received at least one booster, according to data from the state health department.

The CDC recommends the following steps to protect yourself and each other: