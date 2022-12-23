Cameron County launches special needs program
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is launching a program aimed at helping people with special needs.
They're teaming up with an organization called Down by the Border, to give away safety stickers.
They go on vehicles, so deputies will know that there may be someone with special needs in a car during a traffic stop.
