Cameron County lifts burn ban

The burn ban in Cameron County was lifted Tuesday.

The ban was in place since March and was allowed to expire since outside conditions have improved.

The county is no longer in drought status.

 

1 year ago Tuesday, June 07 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Tuesday, June 07, 2022 10:24:00 PM CDT June 07, 2022
