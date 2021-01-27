Cameron County officials urge community to do their part to stop spread of COVID-19 as hospitalizations surge

Cameron County hospital administrators said COVID-related hospitalizations are increasing at an alarming rate, during a press conference on Monday.

"Our ICU has been over capacity since before the Christmas holidays," Chief Executive Officer at Valley Regional Medical Center Art Garza said.

Garza said more patients have already been admitted due to COVID-19 in January than in the month of December.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said the lack of help from the community to slow the spread of the virus is concerning healthcare leaders.

"Our system cannot handle it," Treviño said. "If that happens we're going to lose more lives. Why? Because you all couldn't handle not going to a party? Or if you did, at least wearing your damn mask?"

Watch the video for the full story.