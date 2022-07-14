Cameron County park ranger urges for beach safety after 6-year-old dies after being run over by vehicle at South Padre Island

Cameron County authorities are renewing calls for beach safety after a child died after being hit by an alleged drunk driver on South Padre Island.

Authorities are urging the public to pay attention to kids at all times.

"If they see kids alone, they advise their parents they need to come and stay with their children," Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora said.

The deadly incident happened near Cameron County Beach Access No. 5.

Zamora said the area between the water's edge and vegetation is considered a state highway, adding that the speed limit is 10 miles per hour.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Hector Martinez Jr., was booked into Cameron County jail on an intoxication manslaughter charge.

"It's an unfortunate accident," Zamora said. "This person driving the vehicle was intoxicated and he backed up and he ran over a child."

Zamora said everyone driving on the county beach accesses need to pay attention.

“Especially if you see a child playing in the shoreline,” Zamora said. “You need to think ahead and think that this child might be crossing in front of you… Be ready to stop."

