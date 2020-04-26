Cameron County parks, beaches to reopen with restrictions

BROWNSVILLE – An announcement of Cameron County parks and beaches reopening was made official Friday.

During a press conference, County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said his decision comes after Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday state beaches would open. However, restrictions will apply.

Face coverings would need to be worn at all times, even on a boat, except while swimming in the waters. The county judge stressed for park and beach visitors to be mindful and to properly dispose of masks and gloves or closures would need to be implemented again.

Trevino mentioned restrictions of the number of passengers in a vehicle will be softened. All occupants in a vehicle of more than one person must wear a face covering. The county judge highly recommends anyone under the age of 14 not make trips to the grocery. All travel must remain essential.

Trevino also addressed the lifted restrictions on church services. He stressed if places of worship have no way of carrying out services remotely, they will be allowed to conduct in-person gatherings of no more than 10 people. He suggested for those churches to consider conducting multiple services in a day.

The county judge reminds residents the shelter-in-place order remains in effect until May 4.

The amended restrictions go into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday, April 25.

Read the full amended order lifting certain restrictions here.