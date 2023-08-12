Cameron County program offers rent assistance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the federal government's pandemic-related eviction moratorium to July 31; one local program continues to offer help to those struggling to pay rent in Cameron County.

While many people were able to work from home during the pandemic, many renters faced financial hardship and were unable to keep up with bills.

Director of Home Ownership at Come Dream Come Build Linda Marin says many landlords understand the difficulties people affected by the pandemic faced, but not all.

"Most landlords do understand, and they're willing to help," Marin said. "There are some landlords who aren't willing to participate. Ultimately, we are going to assist the tenant. Whether it's paying the landlord or paying the tenant."

If you're having trouble paying rent, help is available in Cameron County at https://cdcb.org/rental-assistance or state-wide at https://texasrentrelief.com/.