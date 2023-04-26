Cameron County reporting decrease in early voting numbers

Early voting for the May 6 elections continue.

The Cameron County Elections Department said they had just under 1,600 voters cast their ballots in person on Monday, the first day of early voting.

That figure is about 30% lower than what the county elections department usually sees on the first day of a local election.

“Historically, our first day is one of our biggest days, but it's still too early in the process to see if it's going to be a pattern,” Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. “Usually on Friday, we'll see a nice turn-out and then of course the last two days."

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said they had just over 1,400 voters cast their ballot in person on Monday.

“Wat and who is on the ballot is what drives the election,” Salinas said. “We do encourage voters to get out and vote and to be informed."

Early voting ends on Tuesday, May 2.