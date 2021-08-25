Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 200 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 200 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a Port Isabel man in his 30s died as a result of the virus.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 100 people 36 people 19 people 21 people 9 people 8 people 7 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,739 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 69 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

Since the pandemic began, 47,331 people have tested positive for the virus in the county. A total of 42,612 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 71.21% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.