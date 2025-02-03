Cameron County sheriff addresses concern of deputies seen with ICE agents

Immigration operations have been happening all over the country and even in the Rio Grande Valley since Sunday.

Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño released a message for the community about his office assisting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Treviño said his office has helped ice agents at least three times and it's protocol to make sure people around the operation area are safe.

The sheriff says he wanted to address his office's duties because of the calls from people questioning why deputies have been spotted with ICE agents.

He says when deputies are present, it's because ICE agents have requested their help.

Treviño is reiterating that deputies do not check immigration status and they do not enforce immigration law.

"They might think that when we show up at your house to take a report that we're going to ask you for your immigration status, that's not what we're going to do. We're there to get your side of the story if your the victim, so we can represent you, so that if you're a witness, so that you can help us with our case," Treviño said.

He encourages everyone in the community to continue reporting crimes and seeking their help if needed.