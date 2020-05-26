Cameron County sheriff's deputy responding to vehicle fire involved in crash
Related Story
A Cameron County sheriff’s deputy was unharmed after they were involved in a crash in Harlingen.
Harlingen police responded to the site on Fair Park Boulevard, near Frontage Road.
Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the deputy was responding to a vehicle that was on fire when another car backed into the unit.
No injuries were reported.
News
A Cameron County sheriff’s deputy was unharmed after they were involved in a crash in Harlingen. Harlingen police responded... More >>
News Video
-
Heavy overnight rain causes flooding on Rio Grande City roads
-
Matamoros COVID-19 Checkpoints
-
Gold Star son of Vietnam War Marine honors father's service differently this...
-
Valley Marine walks 22 miles to honor fallen state trooper
-
Memorial Day Silent March in Brownsville holds prominence despite low turnout