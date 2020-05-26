x

Cameron County sheriff's deputy responding to vehicle fire involved in crash

A Cameron County sheriff’s deputy was unharmed after they were involved in a crash in Harlingen.

Harlingen police responded to the site on Fair Park Boulevard, near Frontage Road.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the deputy was responding to a vehicle that was on fire when another car backed into the unit.

No injuries were reported.

