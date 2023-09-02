x

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office inviting the public to National Night Out 2023

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to their latest National Night Out celebration.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office National Night Out 2023 is set for Friday, Sept. 1 at Bass Pro Shops, located at 101 Bass Pro Drive in Harlingen.

The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Games, food, drinks, music and prizes will be available to the public.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza and his deputies will be attending to meet the public. 

