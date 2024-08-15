Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for flying drone over SpaceX in Boca Chica

A man was arrested for flying a drone over a restricted area at SpaceX in Boca Chica.

The incident occurred on July 20, and the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to SpaceX in reference to a person flying a drone over SpaceX property.

Deputies made contact with SpaceX security personnel, who said they had received an alert of an unauthorized drone flying over the launch pad area, which is considered "critical infrastructure as per the Texas Government Code."

The sheriff's office said deputies made contact with the suspect, identified as Reynold Daniel Chavez, who said he was from out of town and was flying his drone to see the rockets. Chavez said he was unaware he was flying his drone in a restricted area.

SpaceX security personnel said they wanted to file charges on Chavez for operation of an unmanned aircraft over a critical infrastructure facility.

Chavez was placed under arrest and transported to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center pending an arraignment.