Cameron County sheriff’s office: Man in custody after reports of shots fired in Olmito

A 35-year-old man is in custody after multiple agencies responded to a report of shots fired in Olmito on Friday.

Moises Bermea fled the scene near Frontage and Anacua Street but was later arrested, according to a tweet from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Bermea was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

2 years ago Friday, February 18 2022 Feb 18, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 10:11:00 PM CST February 18, 2022
