Cameron County sheriff’s office: Man in custody after reports of shots fired in Olmito
A 35-year-old man is in custody after multiple agencies responded to a report of shots fired in Olmito on Friday.
Moises Bermea fled the scene near Frontage and Anacua Street but was later arrested, according to a tweet from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies located the suspect vehicle & a male passenger evaded on foot. After a search of the area, Deputies located & arrested 35yo Moises Bermea for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon. A firearm was found in the vehicle. Investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/qTTZfdQp5x pic.twitter.com/Hu5hnHRT2k— Cameron County SO (@CameronCountySO) February 19, 2022
Bermea was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
