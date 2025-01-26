Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man wanted on charges of injury to a child

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is wanted on three counts of injury to a child.

The sheriff's office said they believe 27-year-old Joel Madrigal, originally from Mexico, is hiding in Brownsville.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a report from a concerned citizen on December 29. Investigators responded and found three girls, a three-year-old, two-year-old and one-year-old, with bruises all over their bodies.

The mother of the children, identified as Gina Collins, confessed her boyfriend, identified as Madrigal, was responsible for the bruises, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Collins was arrested on January 1 on three counts of child endangerment, three counts of failure to report a felony and one count of hindering apprehension.

The three girls are now with a family member.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Madrigal, contact the sheriff's office at 956-554-6700.