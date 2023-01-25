Cameron County Sheriff's Office searching for aggravated robbery suspect

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a robbery suspect who attempted to steal money from a convenience store at knife point last week.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the La Mexico convenience store, located at 14737 US Expressway 83 on Sunday, Jan. 15 and were told a male subject entered the business and was brandishing a knife, according to a news release.

The suspect demanded money from the employees. After the clerk refused to comply, the suspect exited the store and ran westbound.

The suspect was possibly driver a new model gray BMW 4-door car with tinted windows, according to the news release.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens. He is approximately 5'5, weighs 130 lbs and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.