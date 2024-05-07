x

Cameron County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scammers impersonating employees

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is sending out an alert to all residents.

They're warning people that scammers are calling and pretending to be from the sheriff's department. They are claiming they're asking for payment for failure to report for jury duty.

The sheriff's office says they would never ask for money over the phone, and they are asking residents to report if they receive a call.

