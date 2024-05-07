Cameron County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scammers impersonating employees
Related Story
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is sending out an alert to all residents.
They're warning people that scammers are calling and pretending to be from the sheriff's department. They are claiming they're asking for payment for failure to report for jury duty.
The sheriff's office says they would never ask for money over the phone, and they are asking residents to report if they receive a call.
News
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is sending out an alert to all residents. They're warning people that scammers are... More >>
News Video
-
Survivor of deadly Brownsville bus stop crash reflects on recovery one year...
-
Prescription Health: Doctors seeing more kids with kidney stones
-
Ponds at state park in Weslaco drying up due to low water...
-
San Juan police: Juveniles arrested in connection with shooting at elementary school...
-
District moving forward with consolidation plan, Brownsville ISD superintendent says