Cameron County steps in to help family of Cameron Park shooting victim

The family of the victim that was killed in Cameron Park last week is being offered help from Cameron County to pay for funeral expenses.

Andrew Lee Torres was only 21 years old when he was shot and killed.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said Torres was shot nine times with a handgun.

Torres' family is now planning a funeral, and the county is stepping in to help through the county's crime victims' compensation program.

"Usually they won't ask for it right off the bat because obviously it's a process, and they're still processing the loss of their loved one," Cameron County Crime Victims Unit Coordinator Liliana Mendez said.

Mendez helped Torres' family fill out an application for funeral burial services funding. The program also helps cover the cost of medical treatment, among other expenses.

"Any type of crime, we always try to always help them apply for the counseling services or refer them to other agencies," Mendez said.

Mendez says the program helps families with up to $65,000.

Members of the crime victims unit also try to answer any questions family members may have about the investigation itself.

"During this time, the investigators usually don't have time to be answering questions back and forth, and it's not that they don't want to, it's just that they're busy," Mendez said.

Now, the Torres' family's application is heading to Austin to get approval from the state attorney general.