Cameron County tax offices holds employee training
Cameron County tax offices closed Wednesday for employee training.
All employees trained on updated new laws and policies.
Workers went through an active shooter training.
The training lasted all day.
All tax offices are scheduled to reopen Thursday at regular business hours at 8:00 a.m.
