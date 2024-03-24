Cameron County teens gaining job experience through welding program

Young men and women in Cameron County are learning what it takes to build a home.

The students are part of Youth Build, a program with the Brownsville-based non-profit organization Come Dream Come Build.

Youth Build launched a welding program in October 2023, and the first set of students in the program will graduate next month.

Among those students is 19-year-old Guillermo Gonzales, who does construction work two days a week.

Gonzales said the program provided an experience that helped turn his life around.

“I wasn't really a good kid,” Gonzales said. “I did a lot of bad things, but after I came here, I adjusted. I got better, and I’m really grateful."

The program takes six to 12 months to complete. Students under the program will receive several certifications, and their GED, before moving on to get into the workforce.

Youth Build director Dorene Fourar said this gives these young adults opportunities they would have missed.

“Those young people, who for whatever reason, were not able to complete the traditional model of high school, so we capture them and make sure they have every single opportunity to succeed here in the program,” Fourar said.

While going through the program, students also learn to give back to their community.

The homes the students work on through Come Dream Come Build provide affordable housing to the community.

More information on the program is available online.

