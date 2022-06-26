Cameron County to continue waiting on state high court decision for mail-in ballots

Leading up the oral arguments in front of Texas’ highest court, Cameron County was one of the several counties interpreting the state’s election code to allow for an expanded mail-in ballot program during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court ordered a stay late Friday, putting a temporary stop on mail-ballot requests. In another case – not directly involving Cameron County – a state judge ordered the easing of restrictions for voting by mail because of the pandemic. A lower court affirmed that decision last week.

However, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office had already filed the suit against the five counties with the Supreme Court. Then late Tuesday, a federal court issued an injunction on the same issue.

The Texas AG asked the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay on the federal court’s decision until the arguments are heard. That stay was granted Wednesday afternoon, delaying the voters’ requesting the ballots.

Paxton told CHANNEL 5 NEWS mail-in ballots are a major concern for his office, claiming two thirds are linked to election fraud cases.

However, records show since 2015, Paxton’s office has prosecuted approximately 130 mail-in ballots related election fraud cases. An average of four cases per election since he took office.

