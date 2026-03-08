Cameron County to hold annual pet vaccination clinic in San Benito
The Cameron County Public Health Department is inviting pet owners to its drive-thru pet vaccination clinic in San Benito.
The clinic is set for Saturday, March 7, in San Benito.
Free rabies vaccines and other vaccines will be available for dogs and cats. Officials say the goal is to prevent diseases from spreading.
"We want to make sure we don't have issues with rabies affecting humans or animals," Cameron County Assistant Environmental Health Director Carlos Chapa said.
Officials expect to vaccinate about 600 pets this year. There is no limit on the number of pets a person can bring.
Pets must be at least three months old. The event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.
The clinic starts at 8 a.m. at the San Benito Annex parking lot at 1390 W. Expressway 83.
