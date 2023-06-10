x

Cameron County Trash Bash helping residents dispose of waste

In preparation for Hurricane Season, Cameron County’s ongoing Trash Bash is offering residents a chance to throw away any and all household and bulky trash.

Residents can throw their trash away through Saturday, June 10 at the following locations:

BROWNSVILLE

  • South Dakota & Bismark Boulevard
  • Corner of St. Louis & Illinois Avenue
  • Corner of California & Browne Road
  • Centro Cultural Cameron Park, located at 2100 Gregory Ave.
  • San Pedro Catholic Church, located at 7602 Old Military Road
  • Cameron County Precinct 2 Warehouse, located at 7092 Old Alice Road

LA FERIA

  • Cameron County Precinct 4 Warehouse, located at 26641 White Ranch Road

PORT ISABEL

  • Bejerano – McFarland Park, located at 235 E. Michigan Ave.

RIO HONDO

  • Arroyo City Firehouse, located at 34921 FM 2925

SAN BENITO

  • Cameron County Precinct 3 Warehouse, located at 26945 FM 510
  • El Ranchito Park, located at 24526 US HWY 281

SANTA ROSA

  • 513 S. FM 506

The drop-off locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Friday, June 9, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

