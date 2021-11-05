x

Cameron County voters approve new drainage district

Related Story

Cameron County residents have voted for a new drainage district.

Drainage District No. Six will now cover both La Feria and Santa Rosa; the district passed with 84% of the votes.

La Feria and Santa Rosa will go from an irrigation district, meaning water goes into the area for agriculture, to a drainage district, which means water will be pumped out. 

The next steps for the newly approved drainage district include appointing a team to manage it. 

News
Cameron County voters approve new drainage district
Cameron County voters approve new drainage district
Cameron County residents have voted for a new drainage district. Drainage District No. Six will now cover both La... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, November 02 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Tuesday, November 02, 2021 9:05:00 PM CDT November 02, 2021
Radar
7 Days