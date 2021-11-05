Cameron County voters approve new drainage district
Cameron County residents have voted for a new drainage district.
Drainage District No. Six will now cover both La Feria and Santa Rosa; the district passed with 84% of the votes.
La Feria and Santa Rosa will go from an irrigation district, meaning water goes into the area for agriculture, to a drainage district, which means water will be pumped out.
The next steps for the newly approved drainage district include appointing a team to manage it.
