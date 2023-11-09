x

Cameron County voters head to the polls

Voters in Cameron County rushed to the polls Tuesday.

According to the Cameron County Elections Department, 6,528 people cast their ballots on Election Day.

During the early voting period, 10,626 ballots were cast in Cameron County.

