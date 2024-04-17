Candidates for U.S. House District 15 make final pitches to voters as Election Day approaches
With just eight days until Election Day, the candidates for U.S. House District 15 are campaigning hard.
The race pits U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, against Republican challenger Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez and Libertarian candidate Ross Lynn Leone.
District 15 is a long, narrow congressional district that runs north from Hidalgo County to the outskirts of San Antonio. The district covers Falfurrias, San Diego and Seguin.
Early voting ends Friday. Election Day is Nov. 3.
