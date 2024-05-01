Candlelight vigil held for child abuse victims in Edinburg

Community leaders and organizations gathered outside Edinburg City Hall on Thursday to bring awareness to child abuse, and how to prevent and stop it.

The candlelight vigil was hosted by the non-profit organization Court Appointed Special Advocates for children of Hidalgo County, or CASA, during child abuse awareness month.

State data more than 9,400 reports of child abuse were made in Hidalgo County during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Of those reports, more than 1,600 cases were confirmed to be child abuse or child neglect, and three children died.

CASA helps children in foster care get back on their feet.

“We currently serve about 174 children here in Hidalgo County,” CASA Program Director Cassandra Montalvo said. “We serve as guardians for these children. We're a voice when they don’t have a voice, so we are here to speak in the best interest of the child. "

To report suspected child abuse, call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.